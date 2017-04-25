'Grey's Anatomy' Season 13 Episode 21 Spoilers: Maggie Confronts Nathan, Meredith

It is time for the big confrontation among Maggie (Kelly McCreary), Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Nathan (Martin Henderson) in the upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

In the episode titled "Don't Stop Me Now," the promo shows Maggie trying to keep her cool while watching Nathan and her sister being sweet together. Both Meredith and Nathan are back in the hospital following their death-defying ordeal aboard an airplane last episode. There appears to be a mini press conference, as the two are shown being interviewed by the media. Maggie is there with her phone, ready to take a video of the whole thing. By observing, she will finally learn that her worst nightmare has happened.

The teaser shows Nathan gently touching Meredith's shoulder. Anyone can tell that he is enamored with his colleague, even Maggie. After the incident on the plane, the two have worked out their differences and are ready to make their relationship official. Of course, Meredith is still scared about what her sister will say. In the clip, she thinks Maggie will kill her, but she appears to be ready to accept the consequences. Maggie's expression looks like she is gearing for a huge showdown with Meredith. If Nathan will be there, so much the better.

In a recent interview with TVLine, McCreary said her character would probably need a little time to adjust to the situation. As much as Maggie loves Meredith, she still will not be able to stop herself from feeling betrayed. Nathan has been her crush for a long time and it does not help that her sister once promised to not fall in love with him. Hopefully, at the end, their sibling bond will prevail.

"Absolutely. But [on the other hand, Meredith and Maggie have] gone through something so extreme together, and I think the whole Nathan question has been completely irrelevant this whole time. So when it comes up again, I think it becomes about weighing, 'Oh, there's this guy that I liked' against this life-and-death experience that they've shared," the actress said.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 13 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.