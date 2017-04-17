'Grey's Anatomy' Season 13 Episode 21 Spoilers: Maggie Learns Meredith's Secret

Maggie (Kelly McCreary) will find out that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Nathan (Martin Henderson) are together in the upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

Facebook/GreysAnatomyMaggie will know Meredith's secret in the upcoming episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

In the episode titled "Don't Stop Me Now," the promo shows Nathan leading Meredith into what looks like a press conference. It must be about the experience they had on the plane last episode where both Meredith and Nathan successfully saved lives. They were en route to a convention when the plane they were riding encountered turbulence. The flight was rough and some of the passengers got injured. Fortunately, no one died, thanks to Meredith and Nathan's quick actions.

During the chaos, Nathan finally convinced Meredith to give their relationship a try. She previously made it clear to him that her main priority was her sister's happiness. Since Maggie like Nathan so much, Meredith was willing to let go of him so as not to hurt her sister. The promo shows Nathan being affectionate, rubbing Meredith's shoulder while they are talking to the others. Maggie is there to witness the entire thing and she looks shaken. Later on, Meredith says that Maggie will never forgive her.

In an interview with TVLine, McCreary talked about the moment her character discovers Meredith's secret romance. She hopes that the backlash of the revelation will not affect the sisters' relationship that much. After all, Meredith was there for her when her mother died. McCreary posited that the knowledge will hurt Maggie, but hopefully, she will get over it soon.

"Absolutely. But [on the other hand, Meredith and Maggie have] gone through something so extreme together, and I think the whole Nathan question has been completely irrelevant this whole time. So when it comes up again, I think it becomes about weighing, 'Oh, there's this guy that I liked' against this life-and-death experience that they've shared," the actress said.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 13 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.