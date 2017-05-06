'Grey's Anatomy' Season 13 Episode 23 Spoilers: Could Owen's Sister Be Alive?

An intense and dangerous episode is ahead in the upcoming 23rd episode of ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" season 13.

(Photo: Facebook/GreysAnatomy)Promotional banner for ABC’s long-running medical drama series “Grey’s Anatomy” featuring Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey.

The upcoming episode is titled "True Colors," and according to the official synopsis published by SpoilerTV:

"The doctors of Grey Sloan encounter a difficult case involving a dangerous patient. Meanwhile, Owen receives life-changing news that pushes Amelia to step up to support him, and Alex attends a medical conference after making a shocking discovery."

A promo teaser for "Grey's Anatomy" season 13 episode 23 has also been released, and it focuses mainly on Owen's (Kevin McKidd) storyline. There are also speculations that the "life-changing" news that Owen will receive could concern his sister, Megan (Bridget Regan), who many believe is still alive.

If true, fans expect that Megan's presence would not only impact his brother's life — who has mourned over her death for quite some time now – but could also open some serious discussions in the growing relationship between Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Riggs (Martin Henderson).

Rumor has it that the 23rd episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 13 could also mark the debut of Matthew Morrison in the show. While it has yet to be confirmed what role the former "Glee" star will play during his appearance in the medical drama series, speculations suggest that he may portray the part of Jo's (Camilla Luddington) husband.

What is certain, however, is that Morrison's character will be essential in shaping what the remainder of the 13th season of the medical TV drama will be. And since there is not much left in the season, the upcoming episode should be the right time for his character to finally show up.

Produced by ABC Studios, "Grey's Anatomy" was created and is executive produced by Shona Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Mark Gordon. William Harper, Stacy McKee, Zoanne Clack and Debbie Allen also serve as its executive producers.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 13 episode 23 is scheduled to air on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. Central Time on ABC.