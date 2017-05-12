'Grey's Anatomy' Season 13 Episode 24 Spoilers: Will Stephanie Survive the Ring of Fire?

Something huge is about to happen in the season finale of "Grey's Anatomy" season 13 and fans of the medical drama series can expect another emotional roller coaster, so get that tissue paper ready.

(Photo: Facebook/GreysAnatomy)A promotional image for "Grey's Anatomy."

The season finale is titled "Ring of Fire," and according to the official synopsis, a dangerous patient is going to escape from his hospital room and this is going to put the lives of the doctors in danger.

Well, that patient is obviously the same deranged man who tried to set the hospital on fire in the previous episode. Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) managed to stop him, but unfortunately, he landed near several gas tanks. The hospital is about to become a blazing inferno and Stephanie is caught in the explosion. Will she survive?

Meanwhile, Alex (Justin Chambers) is going to make a choice that will affect his relationship with Jo (Camilla Luddington), and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has something huge to tell Nathan (Martin Henderson).

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly a couple of weeks ago, executive producer Debbie Allen did say that two events were going to take place simultaneously in this episode and it was going to affect the lives of the surgeons in the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

"There's actually two events going on at the same time that are pretty big that affect the entire hospital community. You should be worried. There's cause for worry. There's an amazing cliffhanger that will have everybody thinking, 'Wow, where is this going?!,'" Allen stated during the interview.

Kelly McCreary, the actress playing Maggie, also told Entertainment Weekly's Natalie Abrams the season ender would have an event that would keep the viewers glued to the screen.

"It's a great big event that will keep everyone on the edge of their seats. It really is shocking. There were so many gasps of horror and surprise at the table read," McCreary said. "You should be worried about everybody. It is an event that affects everyone in the hospital," she added.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 13 episode 24 is scheduled to air on Thursday, May 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.