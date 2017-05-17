'Grey's Anatomy' season 13 finale spoilers: Grey Sloan Memorial is in serious danger; firefighter spin-off on ABC confirmed

A dangerous patient puts the doctors' lives at risk in the upcoming finale of "Grey's Anatomy" season 3.

Titled "Ring of Fire," tomorrow's episode will see the hospital on high alert after a troubled patient escapes his room. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) delivers huge news for Nathan (Martin Henderson), which significantly changes a lot of things between them, while Alex (Justin Chambers) is forced to make a tough decision regarding his relationship with Jo (Camilla Luddington).

ABC has released a new sneak peek for the episode. It opens with Stephanie's (Jerrika Hinton) grim fate after attempting to save a young girl from the burning room. The fire quickly spreads inside Grey Sloan Memorial as firefighters try to get everyone out of the building. Meredith, however, is determined to go back and rescue the young girl who is trapped.

In other news, ABC has recently ordered a spin-off from the long-running drama. "Grey's Anatomy" showrunner Stacy McKee will spearhead the new series, with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers as executive producers.

The upcoming program will focus on a team of firefighters and their lives outside of work. It is expected to be released as a planted spin-off that will air in a future episode of the medical drama.

"No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda, and 'Grey's' signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting [spin-off]," said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey in a press release.

It is worth noting that this is not the first spin-off for "Grey's Anatomy." Rhimes and her team previously developed "Private Practice," which followed the life of Addison (Kate Walsh) as she moved to Los Angeles for a new kind of work. The said series ran for six seasons on ABC.

The 13th season finale of "Grey's Anatomy" airs Thursday, May 18, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.