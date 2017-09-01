'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Cast News, Air Date: Sara Ramirez Not Coming Back; New Poster Features Original Cast Members

Facebook/GreysAnatomy 'Grey's Anatomy' will return on Sept. 28 on ABC.

"Grey's Anatomy" will be returning for its 14th season later this year, but fans should not expect Callie Torres to be back.

Sara Ramirez, who played Callie Torres from season 2 to 12, is still not coming back to reprise her role. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Debbie Allen revealed that "there are no plans at the moment" to bring the character back.

"We love her and we miss her, [but] there's been no discussion of it," Allen continued.

Fans know Callie as Arizona's (Jessica Capshaw) ex, and those who want to see them get back together will have to wait a while longer. Arizona moved on from her relationship with Callie and got involved with Eliza Minnick, played by Marika Dominczyk. However, Dominczyk is also not scheduled to reprise her role in season 14.

It can be recalled that season 13 concluded with Eliza getting fired from her job. She told Arizona about it, though it is not clear whether they ended their relationship. And while that may be the case, it seems things are really over between them, as Allen promised that questions regarding their relationship would be answered in the first episode back.

After 13 cycles, "Grey's Anatomy" has only managed to keep four of its original cast members who have been with the show since its inaugural season. All four of these characters were featured in the season 14 poster, which was exclusively obtained by the same publication. The key art found Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Alex (Justin Chambers), Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) all looking pleased.

This is perhaps a sneak peek into what the new season holds. Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Andrew DeLuca, previously teased a more fun season in store for fans. However, Gianniotti warned viewers to also prepare tissues every now and then. For Andrew himself, things may be less fun since his sister, Carina (Stefania Spampinato), will be joining Grey Sloan Memorial.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will bow with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.