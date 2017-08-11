'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Cast News, Air Date: Stefania Spampinato Tapped to Play Andrew's Sister

Facebook/GreysAnatomy 'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 will introduce a new character.

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital will welcome a new doctor to its staff for the upcoming 14th season of "Grey's Anatomy," and she will be none other than Andrew DeLuca's (Giacomo Gianniotti) sister.

According to an exclusive report from Entertainment Weekly, Stefania Spampinato has been tapped to portray Carine DeLuca, whose arrival at the hospital will cause some trouble for Andrew.

"This year, we're going to definitely have DeLuca's character a little more fleshed out with the arrival of his sister from Italy," Gianniotti told the publication. "We're going to see a new dynamic in the hospital as his sister arrives, and it's not exactly good news; he's frustrated by it."

Gianniotti also revealed that Andrew will be the only one who will not like the idea of his sister working at Grey Sloan. The other staff members are more keen on her.

"She has a very interesting and controversial — some would say — profession within the medical field, which makes him uncomfortable," Gianniotti explained, further teasing that more of Andrew's background will take center stage. "They're going to speak a little bit of Italian, which will be nice for the Italian fans, because [the show's] so big in Italy."

But Carina will not be the only new face in season 14. Megan Hunt, Owen's sister, will also be back. This time, however, the role will not be portrayed by Bridget Regan. Instead, Abigail Spencer will take her place.

The switch was apparently made due to scheduling conflicts with Regan, who is working on TNT's "The Last Ship." Like Carina, Megan's arc will span more than one episode, which means Spencer will be playing the role more than once. However, ABC did not reveal an exact number of episodes.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will bow with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.