'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14: Here Is What Is Known So Far

Ever since the start of August, the stars of "Grey's Anatomy" have been on a quest to stir up the hearts of the show's loving fans, and here is what is known about the upcoming season 14 so far.

With only less than a month before the return of "Grey's Anatomy" this coming Sept. 28, cast members Ellen Pompeo, Sarah Drew, Jesse Williams, and more have been sharing reunion photos for a few weeks now, giving glimpses as to what the new season will be all about. Actress Jessica Capshaw, who plays Dr. Arizona Robbins on the show, had earlier revealed that season 14 will see the characters of "Grey's Anatomy" in recovery, which is not exactly much of a surprise seeing as the previous season ended with half of their hospital burned down.

Just recently, however, Shondaland TV (Shonda Rhime's production company), shared via Instagram a photo that certainly has left fans confused. In the photo, people can be seen lining up at a hospital and it is still unclear if they are the fans' favorite characters, especially since one of them appears like Meredith Grey, or just a new batch of interns. It is also quite odd since none of them seem to be wearing a lab coat.

A lot of things can be expected with the season's two-hour premiere, and more than that, the season itself. Arizona will be suffering from a heartbreak after her girlfriend Eliza Minnick (Marika Dominczyk) is fired from the hospital and Capshaw herself had revealed that her character's lover is definitely gone for good.

Matthew Morrison is also set to make a return this coming season and had previously revealed that he would be playing a "big role." Morrison plays Paul Stadler, the abusive husband of Jo (Camilla Luddington).

Speaking of returns, former series regular Kim Raver, who plays Teddy Altman, will be making a comeback to the series after season 8. Not only that, Krista Vernoff, the show's head writer and executive producer during its first seven seasons, will also return as the series showrunner.

"Grey's Anatomy" will return this Sept. 28 with a two-hour season premiere.