'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Plot News, Air Date: New Installment To Be Much 'Lighter' and More 'Fun'

Facebook/GreysAnatomy 'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 will premiere on Sept. 28 on ABC.

Fans can look forward to a more cheerful new season of "Grey's Anatomy," as the show takes a break from the consistently depressing episodes.

For quite some time now, "Grey's Anatomy" has been more of a heartbreaking tear-jerker, and fans already know to stock up on tissue paper each week. But it looks like the show is veering away from the misery and heads to a brighter season.

"It's funnier, it's sexier, it's lighter," actor Giacomo Gianniotti, who played Andrew DeLuca, told TVLine recently. "We're going to have fun this season."

Fans will surely love seeing their favorite characters happy for once. And for some of the men on the show, that means getting back into the dating pool.

"There's just been a lot of separation and loss, so we want to show the characters having some fun," Gianniotti continued. "Also, a lot of the men are single now, so we're going to explore what that dynamic is like."

And while season 14 of "Grey's Anatomy" will be lighter in general, there will still be some emotional moments. After all, the series does focus on the residents of a hospital, which means distressing and tragic scenarios are lurking around every corner.

"You're still going to need the tissue box every Thursday, because our guest stars are going to be coming in with new [medical] problems and crazy hospital scenarios," Gianniotti teased.

There will also be some new faces joining the new season of the ABC medical drama. The first is Stefania Spampinato, who is set to portray Andrew's sister Carina, who is a new doctor at Grey Sloan Memorial. And while everyone else seems to like Carina, her brother will not be too happy about her new job.

The second new face, Abigail Spencer, will be portraying a character who has already been introduced. She is set to play Owen's sister Megan, who was previously brought to life by Bridget Regan.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will debut with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.