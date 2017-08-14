'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Premiere Date, Spoilers: Andrew DeLuca's Sister Coming to Grey Sloan; Eliza Minnick Gone for Good

"Grey's Anatomy" will return with a new cast member in season 14: Andrew DeLuca's (Giacomo Gianniotti) sister. Meanwhile, Marika Dominczyk will no longer reprise her role as Eliza Minnick in the new season.

Gianniotti previously shared with Entertainment Tonight that "Grey's Anatomy" will be introducing his sister, Carina DeLuca, in the upcoming season. The actress who was tapped to play his sister, who is also a doctor, is Stefania Spampinato.

"She is going to be a new presence at the hospital. She comes from Italy, as my character is Italian, and you get to see us exchanging some blows in Italian, which will be very interesting," Gianniotti revealed.

Although details of Carina's specialization are being kept under wraps, Gianniotti revealed that she will be both intimidating and overwhelming to the rest of the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

"It's going to keep a lot of the doctors on their toes, make some doctors uncomfortable [and] some people will be glad about [her coming on]," the actor added.

Gianniotti also shared that in season 14, followers of the ABC drama will get to know more about his character. According to the actor, the writers of "Grey's Anatomy" are "fleshing him out."

This is could be the reason why DeLuca's sister has been added as a new character in season 14 and is anticipated to appear in multiple episodes.

Meanwhile, TVLine has confirmed that Dominczyk will not be coming back for the new season of "Grey's Anatomy." This may not come as a surprise anymore since in the season 13 finale, Minnick told her love interest, Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw), that she was terminated by Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) from Grey Sloan.

But since Dominczyk's character was not favored in the hospital, Arizona might be the only one who will be saddened by Minnick's departure.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will premiere with a two-hour special on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.