'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Release Date News: Is Stephanie Edwards Willing to Return to Grey Sloan in the Future?

After the grueling fire that engulfed the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the finale of season 13, "Grey's Anatomy" fans should expect to see a lot of changes when the series returns for season 14.

Facebook/GreysAnatomy"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 arrives in fall.

In the season 13 finale, Stephanie Edwards (Jerrika Hinton) risked her own life to save a patient when she tried to perform CPR despite incurring fire injuries. After being rescued by the firefighters, she emotionally admitted to Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) that she wants to quit.

Hinton reveals in an interview with Variety that she already expressed her decision to leave the long-running medical drama series to executive producer Shonda Rhimes in 2016. The two of them reportedly had a long conversation about how they will execute her exit, and Rhimes respected all her wishes.

When asked if she is open to the idea of returning as Edwards in a future episode of the series, Hinton said that she cannot answer that at the moment. "I will say, though, that because of the nature of her injuries and because of what she says she wants to experience in her next chapter of life, if we do see her come back through those doors, it will be a long time," the actress states. "I think that she needs to heal. She needs to heal in a variety of ways before that place becomes a viable option again."

The finale also hints there could be a possibility to see a Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) pairing in the future, after Jackson's ex-wife April Kepner (Sarah Drew) claimed she can see that the two doctors are interested in each other.

But according to a report from MovieFone, several fans of the show are not happy with the possible pairing since they are still rooting for April and Jackson to be back together. But the producers of the show are still mum about the possible plot of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14.

ABC is expected to release the premiere of "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 this fall.