'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Spoilers: Arizona to Deal With a Broken Heart?

Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) will once again find herself single and alone in the upcoming season of "Grey's Anatomy."

According to POP SUGAR, one of the storylines to look forward to in the next installment is that of Arizona's, where she will likely bid goodbye to Eliza (Marika Domińczyk). The consultant has been fired from her job and speculations claim that she will soon leave Seattle. Eliza's exit will be greeted by smiles and high fives from the other doctors and residents, but not from Arizona. The two have been hooking up on and off throughout season 13. Arizona found Eliza's strong personality attractive, especially when the other woman pursued her so aggressively before she said yes.

Meanwhile, the next installment will also reveal what will happen to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Nathan's (Martin Henderson) relationship.

It was revealed in last season's finale that Owen's (Kevin McKidd) sister, Megan (Bridget Regan), was alive. Before she went missing, she and Nathan had a huge fight. Her arrival may potentially cause problems between Meredith and Nathan. This will sadden many of the fans, since Meredith seemed to have finally moved on from losing her husband, Derek (Patrick Dempsey).

In a March interview with TVLine, Pompeo talked about her portrayal as a grieving widow.

"We constantly try to find the right balance and portray a widow or widower moving on. That's a storyline that is important to me to portray in the right way. It doesn't always go my way, but I'm constantly struggling and fighting for the character and working on the storyline to make sure that we do it justice for all the people out there that have lost their spouses," Pompeo said.

Another couple to watch out for in the show is the tandem of Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson (Jesse Williams). In the finale, April (Sarah Drew) told the other woman that her ex-husband might have feelings for her. It remains to be seen how Maggie will react to the revelation.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will air this fall.