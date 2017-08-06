'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Spoilers, Cast: Jo's Husband to Have 'Big Role,' Show Recasts Owen's Sister

(Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Cast member Matthew Morrison poses at the premiere of the second season of the television series "Glee" at Paramount studios in Los Angeles, Sept. 7, 2010.

New information about the cast in "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 has emerged, teasing the stories that fans can expect this year.

The first piece of news will give fans a reason to worry about the safety of Jo (Camilla Luddington) in the next season of the medical drama.

Matthew Morrison, who played the role of Jo's abusive husband Paul, will reprise his role in "Grey's Anatomy" season 14. In fact, he will be a major player.

In an interview with Argonaut News, the "Glee" alum confirmed that he has a "big role" on the show. He did not elaborate more on it though.

This revelation, however, is enough to make fans concerned about Jo in "Grey's Anatomy" season 14 as she continues to live the very nightmare she has been avoiding for years.

Morrison debuted as Paul in the penultimate episode of the previous season. Alex (Justin Chambers) tracked him down at a medical conference and wished to knock him out right there and then.

He chose not to do so, but they had an awkward run-in not long after when they tried to hail the same cab. Paul appears to have recognized Alex, and it looks like he will be the one looking for him this time in "Grey's Anatomy" season 14.

In other casting news, an important person in Owen's (Kevin McKidd) life has been recast on the show. Abigail Spencer was tapped to play the role of Megan, his sister who is presumed dead.

The character was originally played by Bridget Regan. Megan even appeared briefly on "Grey's Anatomy" season 13, but it was a stunt double.

Regan is unable to return as Megan due to her commitment to "The Last Ship." She believes that Spencer is a rightful actress to inherit the role.

"Thanks for all the love guys! Abigail Spencer is an incredible actor, tip top lady and will be a BRILLIANT Megan on Grey's Anatomy," she tweeted out.

Thanks for all the love guys! @abigailspencer is an incredible actor, tip top lady and will be a BRILLIANT Megan on #GreysAnatomy

Spencer said she is "honored" and sent the love back, tweeting "FYI: Bridget Regan is irreplaceable! She had a scheduling conflict and my Timeless schedule allowed me to be her back up dancer!"

"Grey's Anatomy" season 13 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 on ABC.