'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Spoilers: Eliza Cuts Ties With Arizona

Eliza Minnick (Marika Dominczyk) may be planning to end things with Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) in the upcoming season of "Grey's Anatomy."

According to Blasting News, the pediatric surgeon may experience another heartbreak when her lover formally leaves Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the new installment. Since Eliza has been fired from her position as a consultant, the only probable option for her is to leave the city altogether. This means cutting ties with Arizona, whom she has been pursuing since they first met.

Fans of the blonde doctor are looking forward to the day she meets her match. After her divorce from Callie (Sara Ramirez), Arizona needs to fall in love and be happy again. However, it seems Eliza is not the person she has been waiting for.

Meanwhile, another fan favorite expected to pursue his happiness on the show is Alex (Justin Chambers). Spoilers indicate that he and Jo (Camilla Luddington) will finally get the courage to discuss their relationship.

Last season, Jo told him about her abusive husband, Paul (Matthew Morrison). She explained that she has been running away from her spouse for a long time. Her marriage was also the reason why she could not accept Alex's proposal. Alex also met Paul and saw for himself how violent the other man could become.

Although Jo loves Alex, she is still scared of what Paul can do to her and her career. She is also terrified that the man she loves will continue to suffer because of her. However, "Jalex" fans are hoping that she will soon get over her fear and file for divorce. She needs to be brave for herself and show her husband that he will never torment her again. Once everything is cleared, Jo may want to consider the marriage proposal again and finally get her happy ending with Alex.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will air this fall on ABC.