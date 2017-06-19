'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Spoilers: Jo's Husband Continues to Stalk Her

Jo's (Camilla Luddington) husband problems will continue to haunt her in the upcoming season of "Grey's Anatomy."

One of the expected storylines for the new installment is that of the complicated relationship between Jo and Alex (Justin Chambers). "Jalex" fans are still hoping that they will soon settle things between them and get back together. Alex is still fuming over the fact that his girlfriend failed to tell him that she was already married. Jo has been running away from her abusive spouse, Paul (Matthew Morrison), for the longest time. This was the reason why she could not accept Alex's marriage proposal. Wetpaint reported, though, that it is time to end Jo's unhappy storyline and push Paul out of the picture.

Alex finally met Paul last season, and fortunately, he managed to keep his cool. Jo's husband was ready to throw a punch at him from the get-go. Perhaps Alex will come to let go of his pride and help Jo with her divorce. She may not even need to meet Paul again. The ABC series' fondness for distressing plots, however, will surely show at least an episode where Paul will stalk and abuse Jo again until Alex puts a stop to the cycle.

Meanwhile, Alex's best friend, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), will also face some tough times, especially now that Nathan's (Martin Henderson) missing girlfriend is back.

In last season's finale, Owen (Kevin McKidd) had the shock of his life when sister Megan (Bridget Regan) went to see him at Seattle Grace. For years, he thought that she was already dead. Owen even blamed Nathan for what happened to his sibling.

Before Megan disappeared, she and Nathan had an ugly fight. When the latter got wind of the fact that Megan was alive and well, he told Meredith he must see her. Meredith gave her permission, but it was clear she was scared.

Now that Megan is back, viewers are expecting more drama in the said love triangle. Spoilers predict that Owen will make things more complicated by asking Meredith to let go of Nathan so he could be with his sister.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will air this fall.