'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Spoilers: Owen to Take Sister's Side on Megan-Meredith Fight

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Owen's sister will turn things around in the new season of "Grey's Anatomy."

Owen (Kevin McKidd) will not let his little sister get hurt again in the upcoming season of "Grey's Anatomy."

McKidd recently teased the show's fans on what to expect in the new installment. In a message he posted on Twitter, the actor said that it was going to be "fantastic" and that everything "feels like vintage." His character, Owen, is expected to have a pivotal storyline in the upcoming episodes. His sister, Megan (Bridget Regan), has finally returned after being MIA for a long time. Prior to her disappearance, she had an ugly fight with her boyfriend, who turned out to be Nathan (Martin Henderson).

Now that the New Zealander is romantically involved with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), things are about to become heated as the characters try to make sense of the complicated situation. Owen has hated Nathan because of what happened to Megan. It was apparent that the Hunt siblings were very close. If it came down to choosing whom he will support between Megan and his longtime friend Meredith, Owen is said to choose the former.

Owen wants Megan to be happy, and if she still wants Nathan, he will support her no matter what. This will put Owen's bond with Meredith to a test. If he asks her to break up with Nathan, she will likely be mad at him. Still, Meredith will understand that Owen only wants what is best for his sister.

Meanwhile, another storyline to look forward to in season 14 is Andrew's (Giacomo Gianniotti). It is speculated that he will finally act on his feelings for Jo (Camilla Luddington).

Before the whole hoopla with Alex (Justin Chambers) took place, viewers got the idea that Andrew was attracted to Jo. Hence, when she sought comfort from him during her ugly fights with her boyfriend, no one was surprised when he became all soft on her. Alex immediately recognized the warning signs and punched Andrew.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will air on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.