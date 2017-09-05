'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Spoilers: Tessa Ferrer to Exit Show?

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Owen's sister will turn things around in the new season of "Grey's Anatomy."

"Grey's Anatomy" is gearing up for a massive return this September, but when it does arrive, fans would get to see one less face on the show as it has been reported that one character will not be returning.

According to TVLine, it has been learned that actress Tessa Ferrer, who portrays the role of fired doctor Leah Murphy, will not be returning to the show during their 14th season. So far, no confirmation has been given by ABC, but sources did confirm Ferrer's absence on the show's set.

Ferrer's character first appeared during the ninth season of the show, but during the finale episode of season 10, she was fired for her inferior skills as a surgeon. However, the character made a grand return last season when she was rehired by Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

With her departure from the show again, it looks like the people who could possibly be a love interest for the recently single Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) has yet again decreased.

But despite Ferrer's exit from "Grey's Anatomy," fans definitely hadn't seen the last of former "Glee" actor Matthew Morrison's character as he's slated to return for the new season. Morrison portrays the role of Dr. Stadler, the abusive ex-husband of Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington).

Fans could expect a lot of things to happen when "Grey's Anatomy" returns this Sept. 21 after the previous season ended with Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital burning. It was also revealed that Megan, the sister of Kevin McKidd's character, Owen, and Nathan Riggs' (Martin Henderson) fiancee, is still alive. What this means for Meredith and Nathan's budding relationship is still a question, but fans can expect a lot of complications especially since she told him to go see his supposedly dead fiancee.

"Grey's Anatomy" will premiere with a two-hour long episode.