'Grey's Anatomy' Spin-Off News: 'Rosewood' Actress Jaina Lee Ortiz Lands Role in Upcoming Firehouse Drama

Facebook/GreysAnatomy The still-untitled "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off is slated to premiere in the fall.

The upcoming "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off has found its first cast member.

"Rosewood" actress Jaina Lee Ortiz has been tapped to join ABC's upcoming firehouse drama, according to Deadline. Fresh from her two-season stint as the female lead of the FOX drama, Ortiz will reportedly play yet another female lead character in the spin-off series. Produced by Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland, the 10-episode spin-off centers on a group of brave firefighters.

Ortiz is also known for her role in "Shooter," alongside Ryan Phillippe. She made her on-screen debut in 2010 when she joined "Scream Queens," a reality program where unknown actresses were given a chance to compete for a role in a "Saw" franchise. The California native placed second when the show ended.

Further details about her new role are still under wraps. However, executive director Paris Barclay gave a slight clue when he tweeted, "She's our star!" in response to Ortiz's casting.

The spin-off has no definitive title yet, but longtime "Grey's Anatomy" writer/executive producer Stacy McKee has been confirmed to join as showrunner.

Sources have claimed that Ortiz's character might be introduced in an episode of "Grey's Anatomy" before the spin-off series officially launches sometime in the midseason. It is also likely for characters from the long-running medical drama to cross over to Shondaland's latest franchise.

"No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda, and Grey's signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting spinoff," said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey in a press release earlier this year.

The firehouse drama marks the second spin-off for "Grey's Anatomy." Back in 2007, "Private Practice" was launched featuring the original character of Dr. Addison Montgomery, portrayed by Kate Walsh.

ABC has yet to announce a premiere date for the "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off.