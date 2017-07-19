'Grey's Anatomy' Spin-Off Premiere Date, Plot Rumors: Still-Untitled Series Premieres in the Fall

Shonda Rhimes and her team are gearing up for the spin-off of hit medical drama series "Grey's Anatomy." The yet-to-be titled series will focus on a group of firefighters in Seattle.

Emmy-winning director Paris Barclay has signed on to the show. He will serve as executive producer and producing director of the untitled spin-off. He will join Rhimes and Shondaland partner Betsy Beers. "Grey's Anatomy" executive producer Stacy McKee will also join the team.

No "Grey's Anatomy" series regulars are expected to appear in the spin-off, as it will feature an all-new cast. But just like the veteran medical drama, its spin-off will feature brave men and women who put their lives and hearts on the line for the job. The official lineup has yet to be revealed.

The spin-off will be Barclay's second gig with Shondaland, the first was for an episode of "Scandal" in 2016.

The "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off was first revealed in May during ABC's Upfronts week presentation.

"No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda," Channing Dungey, ABC network president revealed at that time before adding, "and the 'Grey's' signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting spin-off."

ABC's upcoming series will debut in the fall. Its first episode will serve as a backdoor pilot for the season 14 premiere of "Grey's Anatomy" before joining the midseason roster of shows.

The still-untitled series is not the first "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off. Shondaland created "Private Practice," which centered on Kate Walsh's Addison Montgomery, the ex-wife of Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey a.k.a. McDreamy). It followed the doctor's practice that was set in Los Angeles. The show first aired in 2007. It ran for six seasons.

More updates should arrive soon.