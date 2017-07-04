'Gridman' Anime Series News: Upcoming Adaptation to Feature New and Modernized Take on Old Classic

Studio Trigger Official Site Promotional image for the anime short, “Denkou Choukin Gridman: boys invent great hero” produced by Studio Trigger. The title will be adapted into a much longer series soon.

An anime version of the 1990s metal hero series "Denkou Choujin Gridman (Superhuman Samurai Cyber Squad Gridman)" is in the works with a brand new storyline that is unrelated to its predecessor.

According to an article on Anime News Network, Tokyo-based animation studio TRIGGER has just announced three new anime titles during its Anime Expo panel on Sunday, July 2.

One of these titles will be an anime adaptation of the metal hero series "Gridman," which will reportedly be produced in collaboration with Tsuburaya Productions, who are also responsible for the "Ultraman" franchise, as well as the 1990s "Gridman" metal hero series. The series will be directed by Akira Amemiya, who has previously worked on "Inferno Cop" and "Ninja Slayer."

The upcoming anime series will feature an original story that will set it apart from its live-action predecessor. Although the story may be unrelated, the anime adaptation will still feature some significant elements from the said show, as the studio aims to present their own modernized take on an old classic.

According to Den of Geek, the original "Gridman" series only ran for one season back in 1993, and it only gained a much wider audience when it was rehashed into "Super Human Samurai Cyber-Squad," which, in turn, concluded its run in 1995.

Since then, "Gridman" seems to have gone off the grid until Studio Trigger released an anime short titled "Denkou Choukin Gridman: boys invent great hero," as part of the Studio Khara Japan Animator Expo two years ago. The short feature showed a brief battle that gave Gridman a chance to show off his various powers, which also led to the appearance of the Gridman Sigma.

As of the moment, information about the upcoming anime adaptation remains scarce. Other titles that were announced during the Anime Expo panel included "Promare" and "DARLING in the FRANKXX."