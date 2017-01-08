'Grimm' Season 6 Episode 2 Spoilers: Diana Shows off Power to Monroe and Rosalee

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell) and Rosalee (Bree Turner) will experience how powerful Diana (Hannah R. Loyd) is in the upcoming episode of "Grimm."

Facebook/NBCGrimmDiana is with Monroe and Rosalee in the upcoming episode of "Grimm."

In the episode titled "Trust Me Knot," the synopsis (as seen on TV Guide) reveals that somehow, Adalind's (Claire Coffee) child will be turned over to the Scooby Gang and they have to take care of her for a while.

There is no way Renard (Sasha Roiz) will let go of his daughter after the feat she demonstrated last installment. She killed Bonaparte (Shaun Toub) in the blink of an eye. The new mayor of Portland was in awe of what happened, but he was also fearful of what Diana could do. She is a wildcard in this fight with Nick (David Giuntoli). Her allegiance is everything.

At the moment, the girl still believes that Adalind should be with her father. It remains a mystery how Diana will find her way to Nick's group or how Adalind will escape Renard's mansion.

The season's big bad was last seen leading a SWAT team in an operation to take down Nick. The entire Portland police department is after the Grimm after Renard announced that it was Nick who killed Bonaparte last episode. It was a brilliant move on his part. With the Scooby Gang being hunted by the Black Claw and now by the authorities, Renard has ensured that Nick will not have a chance to steal Adalind.

Meanwhile, Hank (Russell Hornsby) and Wu (Reggie Lee) think they know of a way to stop Renard from succeeding in his plans. Their hands are tied though because as officers, they are ordered to follow the mayor's directives.

Elsewhere, Eve (Bitsie Tulloch) and Trubel (Jacqueline Toboni) want to learn more about the healing stick and the strange patterns Eve saw in the mysterious cloth that came with it.

"Grimm" season 6 episode 2 will air on Friday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.