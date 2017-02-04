'Grimm' Season 6 Episode 6 Spoilers: Meisner Continues to Haunt Renard

Renard (Sasha Roiz) is close to breaking point in the upcoming episode of "Grimm." With Meisner's (Damien Puckler) ghost still haunting him, Renard is sure he is steadily losing his mind.

In the episode titled "Breakfast in Bed," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that the Portland mayor will not be able to get away from his "past transgressions." Everywhere he goes, Meisner follows. Renard had hoped that his former henchman's ghost would keep away from his new house and stay out of his life, but he was wrong. Last episode, he even used a spirit vacuum to send away the spirit clinging to him. In the end, Meisner's ghost still won. Renard is running out of options. He cannot sleep or even concentrate on his mission to take down the Grimm.

Diana (Hannah R. Loyd) knows what her father is going through. She previously told her mother that Renard frequently utters Meisner's name. She remembered him as the man in the helicopter. Adalind (Claire Coffee) does not know what to make of Diana's statement since Renard has not revealed his secret to her.

Meisner wants Renard to beg for forgiveness for killing so many people. Until now, the mayor stands firm in his belief that he only purged the world of unworthy souls. As long as Renard refuses to repent, Meisner will not leave him alone.

Meanwhile, Nick (David Giuntoli) and the others will hunt down a mysterious Wesen. The Portland police will be involved when a gruesome murder is discovered in a local hotel. It looks like the creature only comes out at night. The promo shows a frightening Wesen terrorizing someone. The Scooby Gang will have to move fast to corner the creature and eliminate him before he can do more damage.

"Grimm" season 6 episode 6 airs Friday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.