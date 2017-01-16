Groups Express Support for President-Elect Donald Trump in the Upcoming Inauguration

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is getting unexpected support from two groups for his inauguration on Jan. 20. According to reports, Christians and bikers have vowed to convene in Washington, D.C. and protect Trump as he delivers his oath to the American people.

REUTERS/Eric Thayer U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office on Jan. 20.

As per Raw Story, hundreds of "prayer warriors" led by Pastor Eric Majette from Virginia will be watching out for any attempts to harm the Republican. The coalition of Christian activists called POTUS Shield will reportedly build a "prayer shield" around Trump during his oath taking. Majette said they support the new administration and pray for guidance for the new leader of the United States.

"We're actually a prayer group. We pray for leaders across our nation — a group of pastors come together to pray for our nation and our leaders, particularly the new administration," Majette said.

Meanwhile, another group that promises to protect Trump on Jan. 20 is Bikers for Trump. As per Insider, about thousands of their members will arrive in the capital to show support for the president-elect and add their muscle to the security team during the inauguration. The bikers are reportedly ready to stop those who are planning to disrupt the event. Previously, anti-Trump protesters expressed their intention to show their anger towards Trump.

The group's founder, Chris Cox, said that the bikers have "full faith" that the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, Capitol Police and U.S. Park Police will do their job well and that they are expecting a peaceful transition of power. Bikers for Trump will be on standby in case "things get out of hand." Cox also explained that they are prepared to form a "wall of meat" and be "toe-to-toe" with those who plan to break through the police barrier. He also promised his group will be on the lookout for anyone attempting to assault women.