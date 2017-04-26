'GTA 5' Gameplay News: 'Red Dead Redemption V' Mod Map Canceled

.White, the modding team behind the supposed "Red Dead Redemption V" map for "Grand Theft Auto V," has recently announced that the project will not push through.

"Red Dead Redemption" official website"Red Dead Redemption" is only available on PS3 and Xbox 360, but can also be streamed via PlayStation Now.

Last month, .White announced through the "GTA" forums that they are crafting the "Red Dead Redemption V" which aims to bring the wild western environment as a map to "GTA V."

During the project's announcement last month, one of the members of the modding team named Jestic told "GTA V" players, "The framework is all there, we are constantly finetuning the methods we use to convert the game. .White aims to get as close to the original as possible."

The "Red Dead Redemption V" was supposed to be released in summer. Unfortunately, another modding team member who goes by the username Mr. Leisurewear revealed over the weekend: "I know this is hard pill to swallow, but as you may have noticed we did get contacted, and we sadly have to say we are stopping this project. So thanks guys, we were all so happy to see this, but it isn't going to happen, sorry."

Mr. Leisurewear also added on the same thread that their "Red Dead Redemption V" project was never intended to be a PC port and was only supposed to be a campaign map. He further explained, "Undertaking this sort of a project with additional content ported over was never feasable."

The .White team member also explained that in the first place, they were only able to work by converting the map based on the legal copies of "Red Dead Redemption" and "GTA V." He further clarified that they never planned to port a story campaign from "Red Dead Redemption" to "GTA V" or vice versa.

Another community member on the "GTA" forums named Alvarez commented that "GTA" franchise distributor Take Two Interactive might have been the one to tell .White to drop the project, adding that the studio "probably got nervous" that the modded map would affect the sales of "Red Dead Redemption 2" that is slated for release this year.