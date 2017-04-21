'GTA 5' News, Updates: New Game Mode Coming on April 25; 4/20 Deals on Marijuana Products Launched

A new game mode is coming to "Grand Theft Auto V" in a few days. "GTA Online" will go retro as it drops the new Tiny Racers game mode and new in-game 4/20 deals.

Facebook/grandtheftautoV Promotional photo for "GTA 5"

Rockstar Games announced the new mode and upcoming in-game deals on its official website. According to the game developer, the new game mode will provide players a new means to approach Stunt races. With Tiny Racers, players are provided a top-down view of the race instead of the usual third-person or first-person camera views featured in "GTA Online."

The Tiny Racers game mode will remind players of the original "GTA" games up to "GTA III," before the game eventually moved to a third-person perspective. Biggest fans of the franchise know that before shifting to the traditional third-person view, the game featured a top-down perspective.

In the new game mode, the contests will go a lot wilder than they ever were. Here, players will be able to earn power-ups, which they can use to inflict severe damage to their opponents. Although some may think that the features of Tiny Racers are only limited to the Stunt races, rest assured that players will find it cool to look at Los Santos from a different perspective.

The new game mode arrives on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on Tuesday, April 25. With an overhead perspective reminiscent of the early "GTA" games, Tiny Racers certainly promises to give players a new take on Stunt races.

Meanwhile, Rockstar is also getting into the spirit of the holiday by offering huge discounts on any purchase made on marijuana-related merchandises in "GTA Online." The sale covers all Weed Farm businesses and Business Upgrades, whose products are now marked 50 percent off. Another exciting 4/20 deal comes to Weed sales, which lets players earn as much as 50 percent more money. The green tire smoke customization for vehicles was also offered at 50 percent off last April 19.