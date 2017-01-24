'GTA 5 Online' DLC News: Devs Launch Dewbauchee Specter Vehicle and Collection Time Adversary Mode

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The developer of "Grand Theft Auto 5 Online," Rockstar Games, recently launched the newest downloadable content for the game, including a new sports car called the Dewbauchee Specter and a new adversary mode called Collection Time.

Rockstar Games"GTA 5 Online" new adversary mode Collection Time

The Dewbauchee Specter is described by Rockstar Games as a "two-door Sports coupé" which "is at its heart the gold standard for exclusivity, and Benny is on hand to strip it down to its core before reassembling it as a lightweight, super-customizable beast."

Not only is the new ride promoted as one of the most exclusive sports cars, it is also famed as one of Benny's greatest works with carbon fiber features. Alongside the Dewbauchee Specter's launch, players can enjoy a 25 percent discount off the regular price of Benny's Upgrades and the Executive Upgrade that will bring the experience of Benny's workshop right to players' garages. It will be offered until Jan. 30.

According to Rockstar Games' official announcement, players of "GTA 5 Online" will enjoy some give and take tricks with the new "Collection Time" adversary mode. The new game mode will need two to four teams where players have to battle it out by stealing and stashing the most points possible in a certain span of time.

Every player in Collection Time will begin with one point which comes in the shape of a money bag. When a player gets killed, his money bag can be taken away from him and will be up for anyone to get – depending on whoever reaches it first.

When time runs out, the team with the most money bags, or points, will win. Rockstar Games adds, "Stay greedy and hone your tactics across seven brand new maps." Playing Collection Time will entitle players to Double GTA$ and reputation points until Jan. 30.

Aside from the bonuses in Collection Time, "GTA 5 Online" players will also get more chances of leveling up their riches as Rockstar Games opened Double GTA$ and RP bonuses in GTA Online Biker Clubhouse Contracts and Special Vehicle Work until Jan. 30.