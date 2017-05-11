'GTA 5 Online' Latest News, Update: Double Rewards for Heist Missions, New Premium Race, Time Trial Added to Online Mode

"Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA) Online" will be featuring new changes again this week, introducing a new Premium Vehicle and more reward bonuses.

(Photo: Rockstar Games)A promotional screenshot from the video game "Grand Theft Auto 5."

The new race featured in the online mode is called "Beach Party," and interested gamers will have to use the Blazer Aqua quadbike in order to take part in the competition. Players who join will earn triple RP just for participating, while the top three players in each race will receive "big" GTA$ rewards.

This week's Time Trial, on the other hand, is titled "Raton Canyon." Gamers will have to beat the par time in order to earn a sizeable GTA$ and RP reward.

The update to "GTA 5" this week will also reward players double the usual amount of GTA$ and RP earned when they participate in online Heists. This offer is currently available and will last until May 16, and it is valid on all five of the multi-part robberies.

For those who want to get a new vehicle, this week may be the best time to get one since GTA Online is offering a 25 percent discount on selected cars. The bonuses featured last week such as those included on the Biker Contract Missions and the discounts on a several weapons and vehicles are also still available until May 15.

"Grand Theft Auto 5" continues to be a popular video game until now. It was one of the top 20 best-selling PlayStation 4 video games on PSN for April 2017 and it regularly ranks in the top 10 of the Australian, U.S. and U.K. physical sales charts.

The aggressive support by Rockstar Games for "GTA 5 Online" is considered to be a tactical measure to keep gamers busy and entertained while they are waiting for "Grand Theft Auto 6."

There is no official and credible update yet on when the next installment to the "Grand Theft Auto" game franchise will be released.