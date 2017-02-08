'GTA 5 Online' Update, News: No Valentine's DLC? Game to Get Launcher and Social Club Update Instead

Share

By Janna Dela Cruz , Christian Post Contributor

"Grand Theft Auto 5 Online" is getting a Launcher and Social Club update. Rockstar Games is preparing to deploy it by updating the qabeta files of the game.

Rockstar GamesA screenshot from “Grand Theft Auto 5”

The news comes from the ever-reliable "GTA" tipster Tezfunz2, who pointed out that what Rockstar's fiddling with the qabeta files does not necessarily mean a new downloadable content (DLC) pack is coming.

"They don't use Steam to test new DLCs, the only reason they have updated qabeta this time is because it is a launcher update," he said in response to a "GTA 5" player.

Another user pointed out that Rockstar actually uses Steam in testing new DLCs, he said that while the studio does, "they don't update 'qabeta' when a new DLC is about to be released.

The update indeed had many hoping that Rockstar is gearing up for the release of a brand-new DLC, possibly the Valentine's Day-themed expansion that it releases every year for the game.

However, Tezfunz2 suggests that Rockstar may not have a DLC for "GTA 5 Online" players, but a Launcher and Social Club update instead.

Rockstar is known for deploying Valentine's Day DLCs for "GTA 5 Online" every year. Last year saw the release of the "Valentine's Day Massacre Special" expansion.

This year might turn out different, which is not all that surprising as another well-known "GTA" tipster, Yan2295, suggested that Rockstar will go easy on the DLCs for "GTA 5 Online" this year.

"You would think that Rockstar would want to end GTA Online with something big, but what if we already got that something big?" Yan2295 mused on his blog post.

"Don't you think that the Import/Export update felt different and would have been a good way to end GTA Online updates? Well that's because if you go back around a year, that's exactly what they wanted to do," he went on to explain.

Share

Most Popular
  • Lady Gaga's Former Teacher Speaks Out After Her Declaration to God at Super Bowl
  • Pence Defends Trump's Decision to Renew Obama's LGBT Executive Order
  • Fired NewSpring Pastor Perry Noble Returns to Pulpit at Elevation Church
  • Carrie Underwood, Jen Hatmaker Are Being Deceived on Gay Marriage: American Family Association
  • Liberal Sexual Morality Lives Only in 'La La Land'
other headlines