'GTA 5 Online' Update, News: No Valentine's DLC? Game to Get Launcher and Social Club Update Instead

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Grand Theft Auto 5 Online" is getting a Launcher and Social Club update. Rockstar Games is preparing to deploy it by updating the qabeta files of the game.

Rockstar GamesA screenshot from “Grand Theft Auto 5”

The news comes from the ever-reliable "GTA" tipster Tezfunz2, who pointed out that what Rockstar's fiddling with the qabeta files does not necessarily mean a new downloadable content (DLC) pack is coming.

Qabeta has been updated (Depots 271592 & 271591).

Another Launcher/Socialclub update prepared.https://t.co/kl6GPM6P9w — Fun 2 (@TezFunz2) February 7, 2017

"They don't use Steam to test new DLCs, the only reason they have updated qabeta this time is because it is a launcher update," he said in response to a "GTA 5" player.

@SpiderVice They don't use Steam to test new DLCs, the only reason they have updated qabeta this time is because it is a launcher update. — Fun 2 (@TezFunz2) February 7, 2017

Another user pointed out that Rockstar actually uses Steam in testing new DLCs, he said that while the studio does, "they don't update 'qabeta' when a new DLC is about to be released.

@SpiderVice Yeah they do, but they don't update "qabeta" when a new DLC is about to be released. — Fun 2 (@TezFunz2) February 7, 2017

The update indeed had many hoping that Rockstar is gearing up for the release of a brand-new DLC, possibly the Valentine's Day-themed expansion that it releases every year for the game.

However, Tezfunz2 suggests that Rockstar may not have a DLC for "GTA 5 Online" players, but a Launcher and Social Club update instead.

Rockstar is known for deploying Valentine's Day DLCs for "GTA 5 Online" every year. Last year saw the release of the "Valentine's Day Massacre Special" expansion.

This year might turn out different, which is not all that surprising as another well-known "GTA" tipster, Yan2295, suggested that Rockstar will go easy on the DLCs for "GTA 5 Online" this year.

"You would think that Rockstar would want to end GTA Online with something big, but what if we already got that something big?" Yan2295 mused on his blog post.

"Don't you think that the Import/Export update felt different and would have been a good way to end GTA Online updates? Well that's because if you go back around a year, that's exactly what they wanted to do," he went on to explain.