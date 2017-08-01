'GTA 5' Space Mod News Update: Space-Themed Mod to Be Released Soon

forums.gta5-mods.com "GTA 5" releases new mod called "Grand Theft Space."

A new mod for "GTA 5" brings the popular heist game to the outer space.

Reports claim that several modders led by Sollaholla created a trailer for an upcoming "GTA 5" mod called the "Grand Theft Space."

According to the post of the lead modder, there are a lot of space mods made for the popular Rockstar Game in the past. They even came with space ship-themed vehicles and map-editor satellites, yet none of its contents actually made it into space. This is why they decided to finally come up with a space-themed mod for "GTA 5."

The synopsis of the upcoming "GTA 5" mod states: "The earth has been alone in this galaxy since the very moment it was formed, but far far away in another galaxy, there was intelligent life peering at the people of earth for a millennium. This life was not the friendly life we would like to believe. The NASA research team have found remnants of alien spaceship parts scattered around the state of San Andreas. We never thought that these intelligent life-forms would ever reach our planet; but they're coming and they're not on our side. It's your mission to take out these alien scum before they reach earth."

Sollaholla also revealed that the new "GTA 5" mod will come out with four missions upon release. It will also allow players to venture into expeditions toward the new planets outside the solar system. It can also let them engage in battles against different aliens and other hostiles, as well as land their vehicles in various planets across the universe.

While there are no official news yet about the upcoming space mod's release date, the group of modders reveal they will launch "Grand Theft Space" whenever they feel that it is finally ready for public use.

Other details about the new "GTA 5" mod are expected to be announced soon.