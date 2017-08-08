'GTA 5' Tips, Tricks Guide: How to Navigate Through the Game and Earn Money Quickly

"Grand Theft Auto V" is probably one of the biggest and best-selling games ever made. But believe it or not, despite first debuting in 2014, there are still people who are late in the game. For players who have yet to start playing "GTA V," here are a few essential things to know about the action-adventure video game.

Facebook/Grand Theft Auto V "GTA V" has sold more than 80 million units.

First things first: pay attention to the characters' skills. In the game, players get to handle three main characters: Michael, Franklin and Trevor. Each of these characters has their own story but more importantly, they each have a talent or perk that is unique to them.

Franklin is a master driver while Michael is a master sharpshooter. Trevor, on the other hand, is a bit more complicated but nevertheless, players should always try to improve their characters' skills and talents.

With this being said, certain activities or tasks should be done in order to improve their skills as well as stamina and the characters' special abilities. Weapons are also an integral part so don't forget to max them out as much as possible.

The map is the best guide for newbie players. It is where one can find all the missions, activities, shops and jobs. Players can use the map to navigate through the world of "GTA V" and mapping out the best routes to take.

Furthermore, "GTA V" hosts a wide range of side missions so if players happen to see blue dots on their maps, they will be able to meet all sorts of people offering them all kinds of activities and tasks.

There is also a character in the game named Dom who gives players the most extreme of missions.

As players progress in the game, they will be able to collect wads of cash which they can use to buy equipment, gear, cars, clothes and even property. There is no limit to what players can buy. If they earn enough cash, they can even buy a plane along with their own personal hangar.

Sadly though, money is a bit limited in the first part of the game but as one completes missions, players will be able to start earning. There are also secret packages but they are quite difficult to find.

The best way to get money quick to is to hijack an armored vehicle. However, that would earn the ire of the police who will then relentlessly pursue players. There are also several dubious ways to get money such as mugging people and robbing shops.

"GTA V" is also like the real world where the more connections one has, the better chance one gets so make sure to save contacts to befriend, hang out with and more.

"GTA V" is available for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows PC.