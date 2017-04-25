'GTA 5's' 'Red Dead Redemption' Mod Trailer: Team Cancels Project After Releasing First Teaser Trailer

Last month, a mod team announced that a project called "Red Dead Redemption V" would be launched, incorporating the map of "Red Dead" into "Grand Theft Auto V." However, soon after dropping a teaser trailer for the said mod last week, the group confirmed that the project will not push through anymore.

Facebook/RDR2game Rockstar Games is rumored to be releasing "Red Dead Redemption" on PC.

In the GTA Forums, one of the modders, Mr. Leisurewear, explained that soon after releasing the teaser trailer last Friday, they were contacted by an unnamed mod team, asking them to stop the project.

Mr. Leisurewear said, "I know this is hard pill to swallow, but as you may have noticed we did get contacted, and we sadly have to say we are stopping this project. So thanks guys, we were all so happy to see this, but it isn't going to happen, sorry."

While the modder did not name the party that had contacted them, there are speculations that it might have been Take-Two Interactive, which is the rights-owner of the hit game series developed by Rockstar Games.

Although some fans were disappointed by the sudden cancellation of the project, some do understand that it is actually not uncommon for publishers like Take-Two to get in the way of such fan projects, especially since they are not official.

Speculations are also rife that Take-Two might have been worried that the upcoming project might hinder "Red Dead Redemption 2" sales. One fan wrote in the mod's forum, "In few years maybe, when the hype around RDR2 calms down, you could try to reopen it and savor it as a fine aged wine."

When "Red Dead Redemption V" was announced last month, it was touted to be launched this summer. It would have been a single-player game featuring the map of the Xbox 360 title.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is set for release sometime later this 2017.