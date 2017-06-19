'GTA 6' Release Date News: Launch Rumored to Coincide with Sony's PlayStation 5

Being one of the best-selling video game titles in the world, it comes as no surprise that speculations about the sixth installment of the "Grand Theft Auto" series have already been swirling around despite developer Rockstar Games not announcing anything about it yet.

Facebook/GrandTheftAutoIVA screenshot from "Grand Theft Auto IV"

"Grand Theft Auto V," which was released back in 2013, is still doing great in the market. However, since it has been almost four years since the latest game was launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, fans cannot help but wonder when the next one is coming out.

Although it is quite a sure thing that "Grand Theft Auto VI" is coming, it may not happen too soon. According to Hall of Fame magazine, the game is currently under development and the process is said to be going smoothly. But the game may not be released until 2020, which also happens to be the rumored time frame for the release of Sony's PlayStation 5.

While there is no certainty to this, there are speculations that the release dates for the game and the console will somehow coincide.

However, due to the lack of information, there is a reason for sources to believe that "GTA 6" will not be tailor-made for the PlayStation 5. What is a huge possibility, though, according to NSEAVOICE, is that the upcoming installment will likely follow the same route as "GTA 5," wherein it was released to the current-generation gaming consoles.

On the other hand, Wedbush Security analyst Michael Pachter predicts that "Grand Theft Auto 6" may be launched in 2024. According to Blorge, he stated this during a podcast in which he sounded quite convinced that Rockstar will be taking their time in developing the game. Also, they are still currently promoting "Red Dead Redemption 2."

Rockstar Games has yet to give any official announcement regarding the highly anticipated "Grand Theft Auto" installment.