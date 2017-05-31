'GTA 6' Release Date Rumors: Next Installment Coming in 2020?

Rockstar Games is currently busy working on the "Red Dead Redemption 2" video game as a follow-up to the critically-acclaimed 2010 open world action-adventure game, but rumors are still rife about the development of "Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6."

Facebook/grandtheftautoVPromotioal image for "GTA 5," the rumored predecessor of "GTA 6"

The next installment from the best-selling open-world action-adventure series has been rumored to be coming to the public in 2020 alongside the release of the still unconfirmed PlayStation 5. However, the game developer has yet to confirm if the speculations are true.

However, another report claimed that the development of "GTA 6" is currently at an early stage, but it may still take a while before it becomes complete since the developers still have their hands full with the creation of "Red Dead Redemption 2" and the continuous updates for "GTA Online."

This is not a surprising move from the game developer, since Rockstar normally releases the sequels for the popular game with a significant gap from each other. The first installment was released in 1997, then followed up by "Grand Theft Auto 2" in 1999. The "Grand Theft Auto 3" was released in 2001, then its sequel "Grand Theft Auto 4" came out 2008. The last installment in the series called "Grand Theft Auto 5" was released in 2013.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games' co-founder and head writer Dan Houser told The Guardian in an interview in September 2013 that it is possible to have a London-based setting for the next "GTA" game.

"These days I think we would love to set a game in the UK, set in London, whatever, but I don't know if it would be a GTA game," Houser stated, adding, "I think there are plenty of great stories we could tell about the UK, great environments to showcase, great gameplay mechanics that could have a UK bent to them — I just don't think it would be a GTA necessarily."

More details about the rumored "GTA 6" are expected to be unveiled in the coming days.