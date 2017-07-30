'GTA 6' Release Date Rumors: Online CV Leak Debunked

(Photo: Rockstar Games) A promtional image for "Grand Theft Auto V."

It looks like fans will just have to keep playing the waiting game for "Grand Theft Auto VI" (commonly referred to as "GTA 6") despite the emergence of promising news over the past few days.

The "GTA" community was recently set alight after the online curriculum vitae (CV) that appears to belong to LA-based actor Tim Neff made the rounds.

For the uninitiated, Neff took part in previous "GTA" installments. The leak meant he was coming back for a brand-new iteration of the hit action-adventure game.

It indicated that he is taking part in motion capture work for "GTA 6," which got fans excited that Rockstar is finally working on a follow-up to the 2013 hit.

Not only that, as the leak also suggested that "GTA 6" could be in the final phase of production seeing that mo-cap work usually comes at the end of the process.

After the news blew up, Neff took to Twitter to shed light on matter, tweeting that the online CV is fake and is not his. He explained, "The main issue is I don't even have a breakdownexpress account so I don't know who made that."

Rockstar has not confirmed a follow-up to "GTA 5," the online component of which the studio continues to update regularly. Many believe that it will be a while before "GTA 6" shows up with the current installment still hugely popular.

The fact that it is still a money-churning machine almost four years since it was launched (more than 70 million copies have been sold as of November last year), many fans expect that Rockstar will stay with expanding "GTA 5" rather than work on a new one.

Previous reports even suggested that "GTA 6" will not turn up until 2020 and that Rockstar has ambitious plans for it. However, the developer itself is yet to make any indication, much less an announcement, about the existence of the sequel at the moment.