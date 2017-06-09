'GTA 6' Rumors: Fans May End Up Waiting Until 2024 For Sequel, Hints Analyst

Fans already know that they are not getting "GTA 6" this year and perhaps even in 2018, but they may still be unprepared for just how long the wait for this sequel really may be.

Facebook courtesy of Grand Theft Auto VFans may end up having to wait a really long time before they can hear official details about the follow-up to 'GTA V'

First off, it is worth remembering why the sequel is likely not coming out this year or 2018.

As fans of Rockstar Games may already know, the developer is currently working on "Red Dead Redemption 2."

That game just got hit with a delay recently, taking it out of a late-2017 release to one that is now expected to take place during the early part of next year.

Developers are likely putting all their energy and time into getting that other sequel out in line with the new release window, making it seem unlikely that they would divide up the workforce between two titles that seemingly require plenty of attention.

So, if not this year or in 2018, then is a 2019 or perhaps 2020 release still possible for "GTA 6?"

During a recent edition of the "Pachter Factor," Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter pointed out the lengthy waits fans have had to endure for Rockstar's titles. Pachter then predicted that different games from Rockstar may be announced in the years following "Red Dead Redemption 2."

The analyst then speculated that the next "Grand Theft Auto" game may not be made available until 2024.

Notably, "GTA 5" was first released for the PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2013, so if Pachter's prediction proves accurate, fans may have to wait more than a decade before they can see the next installment of the popular open-world series.

That is a long time to say the least, but then again, Rockstar is not exactly known for its speed.

Fans may be open to enduring the wait anyway, especially given the developer's solid track record.

More news about "GTA 6" should be made available in the future.