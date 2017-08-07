'GTA 6' Rumors: How 'GTA 5's' Success Will Affect the Next Installment of the Series

Still no clear indicators that 'GTA 6' is currently being worked on

Facebook courtesy of Grand Theft Auto V It may be a while before the follow-up to 'GTA 5' is released

There is a segment of the gaming population already eagerly anticipating the announcement and eventual arrival of "GTA 6," and it is easy to understand why.

The currently available installment of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, "GTA 5," is a massive hit and the possibility that the developers can somehow improve upon it using better technology is a tantalizing thought.

Success can be a funny thing, however, and while the popularity of "GTA 5" almost guarantees that it will get a sequel, it may have also produced some unintended side effects that some fans waiting on the next game from the franchise will not be happy to hear.

In a recent news release, Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive hinted at just how big of a hit the current "GTA" game has begun.

Take-Two described the performance of the game as "extraordinary," and due to the popularity of its online component, the folks at the company have deemed it "necessary" to continue support for it.

Truly, "GTA 5's" success is nothing short of amazing, but arguably even more impressive is the fact that it has managed to remain so popular even years after its initial debut.

Extended support is great news for players of that game, but it is not so great for those ready to move on and eager to sink their teeth into "GTA 6." However, given the numbers, there may not be a lot of people in the latter camp just yet.

"GTA Online's" success may also mean that its follow-up will come with a multiplayer component too, and fans can only hope that it is as good or even better.

In the grand scheme of things, "GTA 5" doing extremely well is likely going to be a positive thing for "GTA 6," and it may only serve to make the latter's eventual arrival even more memorable.