'GTA 6' Rumors: Take-Two Sees a Lot of Value in the Franchise, But Will Next Installment Be Released Anytime Soon?

Facebook courtesy of Grand Theft Auto V

Few franchises can boast the kind of success that "Grand Theft Auto" has enjoyed since its debut. It is simply one of most important video game franchises of all time. But does any of that mean that "GTA 6" will be released sooner rather than later?

Fans have been wondering for years now about the next entry of the open-world series. And while the current installment is still doing well thanks mainly to its multiplayer component, there is still a desire on the part of many gamers to see something new and more substantial.

Not that it needed any confirmation, but fans can at least take comfort in the fact that Take-Two also understands just how important this franchise is.

Take-Two is Rockstar's parent company so what they think will greatly impact the games made by these developers. And apparently, the people there think pretty highly of "Grand Theft Auto."

Speaking recently to Gamesindustry.biz, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick expressed his belief that "GTA" possesses the ability to reach different types of gamers, ranging from the more casual customers to those who like to sink all their free time into gaming.

It was a pretty good compliment and one certainly warranted. So, if Take-Two understands the value of "GTA," then why not just release or at least announce a new one already?

For what it is worth, Zelnick also believes that "Red Dead Redemption" has the same ability to reach out to different kinds of gamers as well, and with a new entry in that series due next year, Take-Two and Rockstar may want to let that title breathe a bit before they go to the marketplace again with another open-world behemoth.

"GTA 6" is almost certainly coming out at some point, but there appears to be no rush to release it just yet and it may stay that way for a while.