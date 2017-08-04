'GTA 6' Rumors: Upcoming Game to Take a Backseat as 'GTA 5,' 'GTA Online' Bask in Success

Facebook/Grand Theft Auto V "GTA V" has sold more than 80 million units.

After it was rumored that "Grand Theft Auto 6" (GTA 6) may already be in development, recent reports suggest that the highly anticipated game may not be expected to arrive anytime soon, thanks to the ongoing success of "GTA 5" and "GTA Online."

There is no denying that "GTA 6" is one of the most highly anticipated games. With "GTA 5" selling more than 80 million units as of May this year, it is but understandable for the gaming community to expect that a game sequel will arrive soon. However, according to recent reports, the success of "GTA 5" and "GTA Online" are the very reason why fans cannot expect "GTA 6" to arrive soon.

It has been learned that Take-Two Interactive, the mother company of Rockstar Games, developer of the "GTA" series of games, has revealed in its latest financial report that the massive success of "GTA 5" and "GTA Online" is the reason why the lifespan of the said games has been extended. Hence, as "GTA 5" and "GTA Online" continue to rake in a good amount of money for the company, it is apparent that the adage "You don't kill a goose that lays golden eggs" comes into play.

It is said that Rockstar Games' focus at the moment is the "GTA Online" as it is still very much a lucrative business for the company. With the developer regularly updating the game with new missions, events, and items to collect, Rockstar, indeed, continues to earn as players willingly pay for them. Because of this, it is now suspected that "GTA 6" will have to take a backseat first and allow "GTA Online" to let the cash flow for Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive.

As of this writing, no one outside Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive can really tell when "GTA 6" will be out or, at least, enter development. With another Rockstar Game, "Red Dead Redemption 2," due for release next year, it is believed that fans will only begin getting updates and teases on "GTA 6" once the said game has already arrived.