'GTA 6' Rumors: Wait for Sequel Could Last Even Longer With 'Bully 2' Apparently Becoming a Factor

Facebook courtesy of Grand Theft Auto V

For much of last year, and really even well before then, many gamers wondered if the next Rockstar game would end up being "GTA 6" or "Red Dead Redemption 2."

The famed developer finally put an end to all the speculation last year when they made "Red Dead Redemption 2" official.

The path seemingly opened up for the next installment of the "GTA" franchise to become the game that comes after the "Red Dead Redemption" sequel, but recent rumors are hinting that may not be the case.

For those who may have missed it, noted "GTA" tipster "Yan2295" took to the GTAForums last month with something important to share.

That something of importance is a tip that "Bully 2" is in development and is supposedly set to be the next Rockstar game released after "Red Dead Redemption 2."

Yan then shared some more bits of information over on Twitter, hinting that "GTA 6" may not be released until after those two other Rockstar games become available.

The folks over at Rockstar have, unsurprisingly, not confirmed that they are working on "Bully 2," but if this leak turns out to be true, then this could rule out a 2018 or even 2019 release for the next "GTA" game. These developers are known for taking their time with their offerings, and that is something fans have learned to live with since they typically come out with high quality games.

So, if "Bully 2" really is the next Rockstar game, then when should fans expect "GTA 6" to be announced?

At this point, fans may be better served to look to the next decade when it comes to a possible release date for this sought-after sequel as the developers over at Rockstar may be taking their time with it.

More news about "GTA 6" and when it will be released should be made available in the future.