'GTA Online' DLC News: 'Gunrunning' Won't Be Last Big Update for Game

"Gunrunning" is expected to be the biggest downloadable content (DLC) to hit "Grand Theft Auto Online" in a while, which had many believing it will also be the last.

(Photo: Rockstar Games)A screenshot from the "Gunrunning" DLC for "GTA Online."

Some gamers have feared that Rockstar Games is dropping support on the game to focus on "Red Dead Redemption 2" ("RDR2") which was delayed to spring 2018.

Many gamers are worried that the lack of major DLC releases coupled with a rumor from early this year about the studio shying away from releasing new content for "GTA Online" is Rockstar's way of telling them support could end soon.

Fans will remember well-known "GTA" tipster Yan2295 back in January that updates for the game "are going to start slowing down."

"Basically, according to what I heard, GTA Online updates are going to slow down this year, to then stop around the time RDR2 will release. You would think that Rockstar would want to end GTA Online with something big, but what if we already got that something big?" he mused.

However, GTA5 Cheats believes that this will not be the case as Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, knows better.

The site pointed out how lucrative "GTA Online" has been for the company. Since its release in 2014, the game's popularity never wavered and has in fact expanded, breaking record after record.

Take-Two actually sold more copies of the game last year than it did back in 2014 and 2015. The playerbase keeps on growing and the DLCs help enrich that experience and snag more patrons.

That being said, GTA5 Cheats is convinced that "Gunrunning," despite its scale, will not be the last of the content coming to "GTA Online."

Whether or not it will be the final one for the year remains to be seen. Considering that it is just halfway through the year, Rockstar might have a lot more up its sleeves.

For now, fans would want to set their eyes on the "Gunrunning" DLC, which allows "GTA Online" players to be top arms dealer in Los Santos and Blaine County by using the right crew and weapons to outsmart both the authorities and rival dealers. Gamers can learn more about it here.