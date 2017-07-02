'GTA Online' DLC News: Independence Day Update Released

Rockstar Games is helping folks of San Andreas celebrate the Fourth of July with the new Independence Day downloadable content (DLC) for "Grand Theft Auto Online" ("GTA Online").

The Independence Day DLC includes everything "GTA Online" players need to show off their pride — from firework launchers to the Western Sovereign and the Liberator Monster Truck with classic outfits to match.

(Photo: Rockstar Games) The Dewbauchee Vagner

All of these will be available on "GTA Online" up to July 10 with 25 percent off their original price. The Independence Day DLC also includes patriotic new skins and liveries for the Mobile Operation Center in addition to Mk II weaponry.

Those who like to party in style can outdo themselves by taking the festivities to a yacht. Players take advantage of the ongoing discount promos at Docktease, where they can purchase the three Galaxy Super Yachts for 25 percent less.

Rockstar is also introducing the new Dewbauchee Vagner, the futuristic "supercar of tomorrow" designed for speed. It is just one of the many high-octane vehicles that the studio plans to release in "GTA Online."

The Dewbauchee Vagner comes with a new adversary mode called Dawn Raid, which is all about doing anything and everything to make money, even if it involves parachutes and night vision.

The official description of the new "GTA Online" adversary mode reads:

"Gun down your enemies under the cover of darkness as you race to track down highly coveted contraband in Dawn Raid, the newest mode added to GTA Online. Two teams of up to six parachute into a combat zone in search of a transmitter hidden inside of a package. Your objective is to find it and transport it to the evacuation zone. Armed to the teeth and aided with Night and Thermal Vision Goggles, you must utilize the Trackify app to locate the correct package. But be careful, using Trackify makes you vulnerable to enemy fire."

"GTA Online" players can also take part in the Spinner premium race and Fort Zancudo time trial up to July 3. From July 4 to 10, they can also try the Atmosphere premium special vehicle race and the Storm Drain time trial.