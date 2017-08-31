'GTA Online' DLC News: Smuggler's Run Update Adds PUBG-Style Battle Royale Mode

The "Grand Theft Auto Online" Smuggler's Run update rolled out this week and it brought with it a new and very familiar-sounding Adversary Mode.

Rockstar Games A promotional image for "GTA Online: Smuggler's Run"

Described as a "tense battle for survival" by Rockstar Games, Motor Wars entail players to scrounge up for weapons and battle each other in an ever shrinking "kill box."

The survival game mode is heavily reminiscent of Bluehole's "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," which is currently one of the most played games on Steam. The mode leaves no room for runners-up as only the last team standing can be the victor.

The mode starts with players parachuting into an area that progressively gets smaller and smaller. In it, they will find weapons, explosives and weaponized cars.

Teams need to get their hands on one of these cars and fight off the rest using the vehicle as well as whatever weapons they have. Up to four teams can enter the mode which resembles an existing "GTA Online" mode called "Penned In," although players are unable to leave their vehicles on that one.

While Rockstar didn't explicitly mention "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" with regard to the update, it's very likely that they are trying to capitalize on the game's success. "PUBG" just topped Steam's list of most played games, even dethroning "Dota 2" albeit briefly.

Motor Wars isn't a carbon copy though with the weaponized car being the main difference between the two, as well as showing other players on the radar. Still, players who have played "PUBG" on Steam will likely find both games very similar.

In addition to Motor Wars, the Smuggler's Run update also added customizable hangars; a number of new aircraft, new cars, and new customization items. A few gameplay changes and bug fixes, such as the infamous collision bug in races, were also implemented with the update.

"GTA Online" is currently available on the PlayStation3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Windows PC.