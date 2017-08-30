'GTA Online' DLC News, Update: Players Will Need a Lot of Money for 'Smuggler's Run'

(Photo: Rockstar Games) A promotional image for "GTA Online: Smuggler's Run."

It will be enormously expensive to start a smuggling business in "Grand Theft Auto Online."

The game's latest update, "Smuggler's Run," brings in a batch of new airplanes and choppers that are not cheap at all, which is not surprising.

However, the huge price tag will still be quite the shock to "GTA Online" players so they would need a ton of money to get these new aircrafts.

The priciest of the bunch is the Tula, which could go from $3,890,000 to a whopping $5,173,500. Just below that is the V-65 Molotok, which sits between $3,600,000 and $4,788,000.

If that is below price range for some "GTA Online" players, they could go for the LF-22, which is priced around $2,750,000 to $3,657,500. The Alpha Z1 is at $1,595,000 to $2,121,350 and the Havok at $1,730,000 to $2,300,900 with the cheaper option Rogue at $1,200,000 to $1,596,000. The cheapest players can get is the Ultralight, which is priced $500,000 to $665,000.

The "GTA Online: Smuggler's Run" DLC also includes some cars, which are not budget friendly either. While the Vapid Retinue would not urge players to shell out a million, only $615,000, the money to spare will go to the Grotti Visione, which is at $2,250,000.

An extra wad of cash will be needed for the Fort Zancudo hangers, where players can customize the expensive airplanes. These go from $2,085,000 to $3,250,000. Los Santos International Airport prices range from $1,200,000 to $1,515,000.

Here is what the "GTA Online: Smuggler's Run" is all about: With a name that's a nod to an early classic from the Rockstar Games catalog, Smuggler's Run opens up the air corridors above Los Santos and Blaine County, providing new business opportunities while introducing a range of planes, choppers and even ultralights as highly viable options for transporting criminal cargo across the state — simultaneously opening up some creative new methods of dispatching any rival gangs along the way.

The "GTA Online: Smuggler's Run" DLC is now available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. It will be 1.6 GB in size so players should make sure they have enough room for the download.