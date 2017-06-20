'GTA Online' DLC, Update: More Vehicles and Upgrades Coming to Gunrunning Leaked

More vehicles and upgrades yet to be released to "Grand Theft Auto Online" ("GTA Online") as part of the Gunrunning downloadable content (DLC) have been detailed in a leak.

(Photo: Rockstar Games)A screenshot from the Gunrunning DLC for "GTA Online."

There are a slew of brand-new vehicles coming to "GTA Online," all of which were found by ardent "GTA" dataminers in the game's source code along with their corresponding prices.

The first one is the Grotti Cheetah Classic for $865,000. The Pegassi Torero will also be available to "GTA Online" players soon for $998,000.

The pricier vehicles expected to be added to the Gunrunning DLC are the Dewbauchee Wagner, which will cost gamers $1,535,000 and the Ocelot XA-21, the most expensive of the bunch at $2,375,000.

"GTA" leakster Foxy Snaps shared some clips showcasing the Ocelot XA-21 and the Grotti Cheetah Classic in action, which are embedded below.

On the Mobile Operations Center side of things, "GTA Online" players will receive new vehicles — Ardent at $1,150,000 and Nightshark for $1,245,000.

The "GTA Online" update for Gunrunning will also apparently allow players to upgrade their Insurgent and Technical vehicles, which means they can be parked at the personal garage of gamers.

It is unclear at the moment as to when exactly all this will drop, but it is speculated that the update will hit "GTA Online" later this month or in July. The content of Gunrunning should definitely help gamers get by the long wait. There is a lot to explore and do in the new DLC.

In related news, Force Hax and Menyoo PC's Online version, two of the biggest paid hack menus made to bypass anti-cheats in "GTA Online" shut down at the request of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games.

This comes after Take-Two issued a cease-and-desist letter to the creators of OpenIV, one of the most popular modding tools for "GTA 5."