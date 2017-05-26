'GTA Online' Gunrunning DLC Update, Latest News: Rockstar Games Teases 'Massive' Update to Launch in June

The highly awaited Gunrunning downloadable content (DLC) may finally be launched for the "Grand Theft Auto Online" ("GTA Online") game very soon as indicated by recent reports about the video game.

(Photo: Rockstar Games)A promotional screen for the Gunrunning DLC of "Grand Theft Auto Online."

According to a recent announcement made by Rockstar Games, a "massive" update is set to be released in June and the game developer has provided gaming fans a sneak peek at some of the impending content that will arrive along with the update.

"Grand Theft Auto Online" is set to receive new weaponized military grade vehicles, weapons manufacturing equipment, and what is referred to as "hatches" containing "full-service Mobile Operation Centers" that will also come with new weapon upgrades.

The upcoming Gunrunning DLC will also include an additional amphibious vehicle called the APC, and it will also give the Tampa a total makeover, equipping it with mounted guns.

The studio also wrote in its blog post about the next patch that "new opportunities are opening in a highly lucrative and equally malicious network hidden underground ripe for takeover by the VIPs, CEOs, and Biker bosses of Los Santos and Blaine County," implying more unscrupulous dealings will take place in the game with the upcoming update.

Although Rockstar did not provide a more detailed rundown of what will be arriving with the Gunrunning DLC update, it looks like the game developer is planning to build on the success of previous expansions that have been released like the Executive and Other Criminals and the Bikers update.

It was only around last year that Take-Two Interactive's CEO Strauss Zelnick mentioned that fans should not expect "Grand Theft Auto Online" to be a permanent fixture in the gaming world.

However, considering that "Grand Theft Auto 5" has shipped 80 million units since its release in 2013, and "GTA Online" had another record year per the company's last earnings call, it makes more sense from a commercial standpoint that multiplayer content will continue to be released for the online game in the foreseeable future, according to GameRant.

The Gunrunning DLC update of "Grand Theft Auto Online" is set for release this June for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of "Grand Theft Auto 5."