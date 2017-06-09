'GTA Online' Gunrunning Update: Upcoming Additional Content Takes Players to the World of Weapons Trade

The "GTA Online – Gunrunning" update is just around the corner, and it promises to add more hours of immersive, high-octane gameplay to the hit action-adventure video game.

YouTube/PlayStationA screenshot taken from the official “GTA Online – Gunrunning” trailer. The upcoming update will be available on Tuesday, June 13 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows.

A press release posted by the game's publisher, Rockstar Games, revealed the premise of the upcoming additional content. As the title itself suggests, players are about to become arms dealers, manufacturing and distributing weapons from either an underground base of operations or a customizable Mobile Operations Center (MOC).

Of course, players just starting out in arms trade will have to invest on a Bunker first. This massive, underground hub is where any MC President, CEO, or VIP can launch a possibly lucrative career in gun smuggling. An array of supporting vehicles and armaments will also be made available for players to be able to build on their defense and outwit both feds and rival dealers at every turn.

A successful enterprise will also have to rely on powerful upgrades, modifications, and heavy duty weaponry. It is for this reason that players should be able to make the wisest decisions and strike the best deals with eager buyers from Los Santos and Blaine Country, in order to earn a handsome profit to continuously improve their standing in the gun smuggling circle.

Meanwhile, those who would rather take their heavy-duty tactical operations on the move, a customizable MOC will be available for purchase. This huge truck can act as a vehicle workshop, a weapons workshop, a luxury living quarter, as well as the operation's command center.

The Bunker's staff may also be allocated into Research so as to unlock a wide range of optional modification upgrades.

"GTA – Gunrunning" update will be available on Tuesday, June 13, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows. A new trailer, teasing just what players can expect from the upcoming update, has been released and can be found below.