'GTA Online' News: Game's Latest Update Adds New Mode and Other Perks

Rockstar Games A promotional image for "GTA Online"

Fans of "Grand Theft Auto Online" can now enjoy the game's latest offerings, thanks to its update.

Game developer Rockstar announced last Tuesday the new Motor Wars mode where players can more cash, as well as RP. From Tuesday until Sept. 11, gamers playing the new Adversary mode may earn double the money and RP, Gamespot reported.

The mode pits four teams composed of up to 28 players max into a battle zone, fighting for control over a weaponized vehicle. The mode's key feature is that the battleground slowly but surely shrinks. The matches only last for 10 minutes, according to a PC Gamer report.

Furthermore, the new update also opens a 25 percent discount on different vehicles and armors for the entire week. The discounted vehicles and items include the Pegassi Reaper, the Progen Itali GTB (base price + upgrade), the Imponte Nightshade, and the Invetero Coquette Classic (both models).

Meanwhile, the Bravado Half-Track (both prices), the Body Armor, the Vehicle Armor, including Aircraft, the Bulletproof Tires, and Standard Ammo without the Mk II specific variant, can also be purchased at 25 percent off.

Lastly, the update also brings the Criss Cross as the Premium Race for the week. Restricted only to the Ruiner 2000, the Criss Cross gives players a chance to earn triple the amount of RP. In addition, the top three finishers will also get huge payouts.

Last month, Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two explained that "GTA V" and the delayed "Red Dead Redemption 2" will not be competing in terms of sales. Speaking in an earnings call, as reported by Gamespot, CEO Strauss Zelnick said that "when there's more than one title in the marketplace that compels people, the market also expands to take advantage of it."

Zelnick stressed, however, that the market can be competitive, regardless of whether the games come from the same developers or not. "The marketplace can be competitive, but it's rarely directly competitive title-to-title, whether that's a title that comes out under the Take-Two umbrella or any of our competitors or anything else for that matter," he explained.

Despite this, he said that they are "excited and enthusiastic" for the arrival of "Red Dead Redemption 2."