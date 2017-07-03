'GTA Online' News: Secret Alien Mission Discovered; Single-Player DLC Coming?

(Photo: Rockstar Games) A screenshot from the Gunrunning DLC for "GTA Online."

The mystery of the secret alien mission in "Grand Theft Auto Online" ("GTA Online") has at long last been unlocked. Rockstar Games squeezed in clues about this mystery in the Gunrunning update.

The folks over at Team Guru, a group dedicated to adding mods in "GTA 5" and hunting for easter eggs, found a series of codes that hinted the existence of an unidentified flying object (UFO) crash site near the Zancudo military base.

Tem Guru figured out a way to unlock this secret "GTA Online" mission using a tool crafted by Guru member Polivilas that would allow gamers to switch in-game variables until they were able to activate an alien supply mission by force.

Here is what the team had to say on Reddit:

Much hard work, two weeks of sleepless nights and years of research have gone into bringing this to you guys so please give credit where it is due!! What does this mean for the mystery?? Who knows, we still don't have the undamaged ship being used, yet!!

While there is not much to see in this "GTA Online" alien secret mission (many gamers were disappointed how this longstanding mystery ended), Team Guru believes that Rockstar Games is hinting at something bigger coming to the game.

Fans will remember that the single-player mode of the game featured aliens, who Michael started seeing and had to take down with a huge hand chain gun after he did drugs.

Given that online is set before the events of single player I think we can safely assume that this (if anything) is the beginning of what may be added to single player! It's exciting guys, so let us not be down with details like it not being included before now. I to, am one of those people who (more so than any other, I think) have wasted years on something that was likely never there to begin with. We all have said it many times, "what if they never actually added anything" and for the last 4 years it has seemed that way. But, we have something being added now and for that I am at least a bit grateful!!

"GTA 5" players have been longing for a single-player downloadable content (DLC) and Team Guru would like to believe that there is a chance one featuring aliens might turn up soon.