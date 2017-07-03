'GTA Online' News Update: Hackers Unlock Secret Alien Mission Prematurely

"GTA Online" hackers have finally unlocked the game's much anticipated secret alien mission. After carefully scanning through every line of code that Rockstar Games used to bring the game to life, the extraterrestrial side-quest finally made its appearance, albeit prematurely.

It was earlier reported that the developers has included the alien assets in the game in preparation for the big "Gunrunning" update. However, given impatient nature of most gamers, let alone the "Grand Theft Auto" community, it was only a matter of time before some brave souls spilled the beans on this new addition.

Veteran modders and code hunters Team Guru put their think caps together to unlock the hidden secrets of the update. And sure enough, this hive of hackers confirmed that the fabled alien assets are part of a new mission that will come with the "GTA Online" "Gunrunning" update.

The endeavour took several weeks to finish but nevertheless, Team Guru successfully unlocked the mission by tinkering with variables from game's code. And like any UFO sighting, evidence must be demanded, and they graciously provided proof of their success.

The mission itself is rather underwhelming where players are tasked with going to a location with the purpose of stealing supplies. This is where they encounter a UFO crash site with some alien eggs. The aliens hatch and the player must eliminate them to complete the mission.

As far missions go, this hardly fits the motif of most "Grand Theft Auto" missions where excitement is by far the most important factor. However, given that this is just Team Guru's foray and not an official teaser, there could be more to the mission than what they unlocked.

There is also the possibility that Rockstar Games noticed this breach and decide to tinker with the mission prior to the release of the new update. However, there's no denying that the citizens of Los Santos might be standing on a conspiracy without their knowledge.

"GTA Online" is available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Windows PC.