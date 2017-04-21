'GTA Online' Releases Duke O'Death, Marshall Monster Truck, Plus Huge Discounts to Items

Rockstar Games has just revealed that the "Duke O' Death" is being made available to all "Grand Theft Auto Online" ("GTA Online") players. That's not all — an entire pile of vehicles and items, previously exclusive to returning players, are now available.

(Photo: Facebook/grandtheftautoV)Promo image for "The Duke O'Death" exclusive vehicle for "Grand Theft Auto Online" on their official "Grand Theft Auto V" Facebook page.

The game developers are even offering refunds for returning players who bought the items before, according to their announcement on their news blog on the official Rockstar website. According to their announcement, Trevor's trademark "Duke O' Death" muscle car is now available for all players in "Grand Theft Auto Online." In addition, an entire range of items are also being made available to all players of the game.

Previously, these items were exclusive to returning players. The new items and vehicles being made available are the Marshall Monster Truck, Imponte Dukes Car, Declasse Stallion Car, Blista Compact Car to start off with the road vehicles. Gamers who are fond of flying can now avail of the Dodo Seaplane, set free with this new update. Players who like to take to water will have a lot of fun with the Kraken Submarine. Meanwhile, "Grand Theft Auto Online" gamers also get the Hatchet item if they need to get in close and personal.

With the new release also comes a new promo, offering double GTA$ pay and RP on all Contact Missions starting May 1. Discounts for buy and supply missions will also go with the new promo, taking 50 percent off Special Cargo Warehouses, and 25 percent off Offices. Special Cargo Deliveries missions also get boosted with a 25 percent bonus pay for the duration of the promo, according to PlayStation Lifestyle.

A slew of items also get a huge 25 percent discount for buyers, also offered by this promo starting May 1. Discounted items include Executive Offices, Progen Itali GTB, Truffade Nero, Dewbauchee Specter, Karin Armored Kuruma, HVY Insurgent, Karin Technical, Benefactor Turreted Limo, Benny's Upgrades, Body Armor and All Ammo.

Rockstar Games also took to Twitter to announce the release of the muscle car to all "Grand Theft Auto Online" players.